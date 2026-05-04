5 Firms Guide Long Lake's $6.3B Amex Travel Unit Purchase
By Al Barbarino ( May 4, 2026, 4:13 PM EDT) -- American Express Global Business Travel said Monday it has agreed to be acquired by Long Lake Management in an all-cash deal valuing the corporate travel company at about $6.3 billion that was steered by five law firms....
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