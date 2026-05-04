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Bondi Spurs Ethics Doubts By Using DOJ Official As Counsel

By Courtney Bublé ( May 4, 2026, 4:08 PM EDT) -- Harmeet Dhillon, an official with the U.S. Department of Justice, is representing former Attorney General Pam Bondi in proceedings before the House oversight committee, which Democrats on the panel say raises ethical quandaries....

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