Cannabist's Ch. 15 Would Aid Illegal Pot Sales, Lender Says

By Ben Zigterman ( May 4, 2026, 4:22 PM EDT) -- A secured creditor of The Cannabist Co. Holdings Inc. has objected to the debtor's bid for Chapter 15 recognition of its Canadian insolvency proceeding, arguing that doing so would be contrary to U.S. public policy since it would allow the debtor to monetize cannabis-related assets....
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