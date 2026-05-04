Conn. Justices Scoff At Shooter's Self-Defense Claim

By Brian Steele ( May 4, 2026, 6:08 PM EDT) -- The Connecticut Supreme Court on Monday upheld the murder conviction of a man who claimed prosecutors failed to disprove that he acted in self-defense, and declined the defendant's request to adopt what the justices called a "more flexible standard" for instructing a jury on lesser included offenses....
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