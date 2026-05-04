Proskauer's Puerto Rico Restructuring Bill Hits $179M

By Vince Sullivan ( May 4, 2026, 7:18 PM EDT) -- Proskauer Rose LLP submitted its final fee application Friday for its years of work on behalf of the Financial Oversight and Management Board as the representative for the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico in its restructuring case, seeking approval of an aggregate amount of fees and expenses that runs to $179.6 million....
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