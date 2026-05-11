What Justices Are Focusing On In 'Skinny Label' Patent Case

By Shashank Upadhye ( May 11, 2026, 6:38 PM EDT) -- On April 29, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral argument in Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. v. Amarin Pharma, Inc., a closely watched case involving so-called skinny labels under the Hatch-Waxman Act and the scope of induced infringement under Title 35 of the U.S. Code, Section 271(b)....
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