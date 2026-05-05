2nd Circ. Raises Concern Over Challenge To NY US Atty's DQ
By Stewart Bishop ( May 4, 2026, 11:44 PM EDT) -- A Second Circuit panel on Monday voiced concern over the U.S. Department of Justice's argument that a now-former acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of New York was serving lawfully when he subpoenaed the New York Attorney General's office over a pair of cases disfavored by President Donald Trump....
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