New USPTO Procedure May Be A Boon For Patent Owners

By Joshua Martineau and Jarom Kesler ( May 22, 2026, 5:26 PM EDT) -- On April 1, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director John Squires announced a new procedure for ex parte reexamination, allowing the patent owner to file a preorder paper to inform the office's decision of whether to order EPR.[1] This change in procedure could be a boon for patent owners in EPRs, who previously had slim chances of avoiding reexamination....
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