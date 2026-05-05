EQT Tables New £8.9B Offer For FTSE-Listed Intertek

By Tom Fish ( May 5, 2026, 2:52 PM BST) -- Private equity group EQT said Tuesday it has raised its takeover bid for testing and inspection company Intertek to £58 ($78) per share in cash, intensifying pressure on the British company ahead of a looming regulatory deadline....
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