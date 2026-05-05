Wilmington Councilman Fights Ouster Over Dem Party Switch
By Jarek Rutz ( May 5, 2026, 2:31 PM EDT) -- Wilmington City Council member James Spadola has asked the Delaware Chancery Court to block council President Ernest "Trippi" Congo II and the city council from voting this week to declare his seat vacant because he changed his political affiliation from Republican to Democrat....
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