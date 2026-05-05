Mich. Man Says Sheriff Rejected Him Over Autism, Complaints
By Melanie Dorsey ( May 5, 2026, 3:50 PM EDT) -- A Michigan man has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit accusing a western Upper Peninsula community and its sheriff of refusing to consider him for law enforcement and volunteer opportunities because of his autism and anxiety and in retaliation for his past complaints about local police. ...
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