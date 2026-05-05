Latin America Leans On Taxing Goods, Services, OECD Says

By Kevin Pinner ( May 5, 2026, 1:39 PM EDT) -- Latin America and the Caribbean continue to rely far more on taxing goods and services compared to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, while tax revenue as a share of economic growth was largely stagnant in 2024 absent Cuba's outsized gains, the organization said Tuesday in a report....
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