OCC Stablecoin Rules Become Battleground For Yield Debate
By Aislinn Keely ( May 6, 2026, 9:48 PM EDT) -- Banks and fintechs continued to clash over whether crypto firms should be able to pay yield and rewards on stablecoins in competing comments on the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency's plans to implement the federal stablecoin law known as the Genius Act....
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