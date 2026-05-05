UK Exec Tries To Exit Suit Over Alleged Byju's Fund Transfers

By Rick Archer ( May 5, 2026, 5:04 PM EDT) -- A British business executive on Tuesday asked a Delaware bankruptcy judge to dismiss him from a suit over the disappearance of $533 million from an affiliate of education technology company Byju's, saying there is nothing in the case to give a U.S. court jurisdiction....
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