Ga. Justices Sanction Asst. DA For AI Errors In Murder Case
By Lauren Berg ( May 5, 2026, 8:44 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Supreme Court on Tuesday sanctioned a Clayton County assistant district attorney for filing briefs that contained nonexistent case citations generated by artificial intelligence in a murder defendant's bid for a new trial, saying the prosecutor's misconduct has "sidetracked" the justices from delving into the merits of the appeal....
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