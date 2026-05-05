Democrat Calls Squires' Board Of Peace Answers 'Incoherent'
By Ivan Moreno ( May 5, 2026, 7:53 PM EDT) -- The ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday had more probing questions for U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director John Squires about his decision to file trademark applications for U.S. President Donald Trump's "Board of Peace," telling Squires that his answers under oath at a March oversight hearing were "incoherent."...
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