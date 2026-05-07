FinCEN Rule Could Reshape AML Priorities Across Finance

By Deborah Thoren-Peden, Aaron Hutman and Patti Rothenberg-Montz ( May 7, 2026, 4:24 PM EDT) -- On April 7, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network issued a proposed rule that would revise anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism program requirements under the Bank Secrecy Act and Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2020, which supersedes FinCEN's July 3, 2024, proposed rule....
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