OCC Proposal Frames Key Genius Act Implementation Issues

By Jennifer Aguilar, Alaina Gimbert and Barry Hester ( May 8, 2026, 2:41 PM EDT) -- Marking an important milestone in the implementation of a new regime for payment stablecoins in the U.S., the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency recently issued a notice of proposed rulemaking as directed by the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins, or Genius, Act....
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