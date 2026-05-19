Becoming The Biz-Savvy GC That Portfolio Companies Need

By Dimitri Mastrocola ( May 19, 2026, 4:00 PM EDT) -- General counsel roles at private equity portfolio companies have grown substantially: More than 9,000 active companies now span technology, industrials and consumer sectors, per recent PitchBook data.[1] But even as more attorneys pursue these positions, many misread what the role now requires. Often, their instinct is to approach it through a traditional corporate lens, emphasizing their legal credentials and risk-management skills....
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