6th Circ. Says Michigan Man Can't Block Future Charge
By Parker Quinlan ( May 6, 2026, 8:30 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit has ruled that a Michigan man cannot receive an injunction to stop prosecutors from charging him with making terroristic threats in the future after he made remarks related to an elections official he believed was incorrectly conducting an election recount....
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