Amber Denies Violating Confidentiality Order In Citgo Feud
By Caroline Simson ( May 6, 2026, 6:53 PM EDT) -- An affiliate of hedge fund Elliott Investment Management LP — whose $5.9 billion bid for Citgo's parent company was accepted late last year — is denying the oil giant's allegations that it improperly exposed company secrets in an op-ed last month, telling a Delaware federal court it has every interest in ensuring the company's success....
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