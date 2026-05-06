Waste Co. Says W.Va. City Lacks Standing In PFAS Suit

By Gautama Mehta ( May 6, 2026, 8:31 PM EDT) -- The owner of an Ohio industrial incinerator and a waste transporter hit back at a lawsuit accusing them of improperly discharging forever chemicals, saying the West Virginia city and water utility that sued them failed to allege specific injuries....
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