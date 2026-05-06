Mich. Justices Weigh If House Must Send Stalled Bills To Gov.
By Melanie Dorsey ( May 6, 2026, 5:34 PM EDT) -- Michigan Supreme Court justices heard arguments Wednesday over whether the Republican-controlled House can refuse to present bills passed by the previous Democratic majority in the chamber to the governor, as attorneys for the House and Senate clashed over whether this presentment is a constitutional duty or a legislative process beyond judicial control....
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