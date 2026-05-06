Ship Owner, Insurer To Pay $17M For Puerto Rico Reef Harm

By Danielle Ferguson ( May 6, 2026, 3:17 PM EDT) -- A German shipping company and a marine insurer will pay $17 million to end a dispute alleging they were liable for damage done to 7,000 square meters of coral reef off the coast of Puerto Rico when an oil tanker ran aground in 2006, according to a Puerto Rico federal judge's Tuesday order approving the agreement....
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