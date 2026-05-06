Feds Say Stolen BigLaw Deal Info Aided Huge Trading Scheme
By Chris Villani ( May 6, 2026, 3:10 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors on Wednesday unveiled indictments outlining a massive insider trading scheme that allegedly netted tens of millions of dollars using nonpublic information about mergers and acquisitions worked on by some of the nation's biggest law firms....
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