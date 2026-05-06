NC Man Pleads Guilty To Doxxing Justice's Home Address

By Bonnie Eslinger ( May 6, 2026, 4:45 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina man who posted the home address of a U.S. Supreme Court justice online and suggested violence against members of the high court pled guilty Wednesday to a "doxxing" charge with the intent to "threaten, intimidate, or incite a crime of violence" against the justice....
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