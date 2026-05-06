Mich. Judge OK's Experts in EPA Cleanup Suit
By Susan Smiley ( May 6, 2026, 7:57 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge on Wednesday rejected dueling attempts by NCR Corp. and the operator of a dam on the Kalamazoo River to knock out the other side's expert witnesses from an upcoming environmental trial over the dam operators' alleged interference with NCR's cleanup of the river....
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