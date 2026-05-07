ZoomInfo Must Face Apollo Antitrust, False Ad Claims

By Jarek Rutz ( May 7, 2026, 5:56 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge has allowed Apollo.io to press ahead with most of its counterclaims against competitor ZoomInfo Technologies LLC, finding that Apollo plausibly alleged that its larger rival used monopoly power, patent litigation and negative customer messaging to suppress competition in the sales-intelligence data market....
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