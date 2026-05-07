Gov't Says It Can Prioritize US In Hacker Extradition Row
By Sophia Dourou ( May 7, 2026, 5:23 PM BST) -- The U.K. government asked an appeals court on Thursday for permission to challenge a ruling quashing its decision to defer Portugal's extradition request for the founder of online cybercrime marketplace RaidForums in favor of that of the U.S....
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