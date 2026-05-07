Judge Grants Additional Deposition Time In Retaliation Suit
By Melanie Dorsey ( May 7, 2026, 4:40 PM EDT) -- An attorney suing her ex-mentor and former law firm for sexual harassment and retaliation has been ordered by a Michigan federal judge to sit for two additional hours of deposition testimony after the court found that conduct during her first deposition impeded the examination and that further questioning is warranted based on developments in discovery....
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