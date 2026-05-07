Mich. Judge Won't Let 3M Out Of Landfill Contamination Suit
By Susan Smiley ( May 7, 2026, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge on Thursday denied 3M Co.'s motion to dismiss hazardous chemicals contamination claims brought by two landfill companies that say polyfluoroalkyl-laced products 3M sold to a boot maker led to pollution in the landfills' runoff....
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