US Open To WTO Consultations On 10% Global Tariff Rate

By Jack McLoone ( May 7, 2026, 5:36 PM EDT) -- While a World Trade Organization committee said it "welcomed the transparency" of the U.S. for submitting official notice of President Donald Trump's temporary 10% global ad valorem tariff, some members have expressed concerns about the effects it could have on global trade....
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