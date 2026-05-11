Employer Tips After 4th Circ. Rejects Trimmed Suit Deadlines

By Parker Thoeni and Fiona Ong ( May 11, 2026, 5:41 PM EDT) -- In Thomas v. EOTech LLC, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit recently aligned with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit's jurisprudence in holding that judicial enforcement of employment agreement provisions that prospectively shorten the statutory filing periods for Title VII or Age Discrimination in Employment Act claims are unenforceable, and "would disrupt the relevant statutes' carefully integrated and uniform remedial schemes."...
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