Colo. Panel Says No Resentencing For Habitual Criminal

By Elizabeth Daley ( May 7, 2026, 6:55 PM EDT) -- A man with an existing criminal record who was sentenced to 44 years in prison in 2015 under Colorado's habitual criminal statute, after firing a gun at someone he claimed was threatening his girlfriend, cannot be resentenced in light of a 2024 U.S. Supreme Court decision, a Colorado appeals court ruled on Thursday....
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