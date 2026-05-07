Colo. Engineer Says Employer Misread Claims To Ax Suit

By MJ Koo ( May 7, 2026, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A former chief engineer who says she was fired after objecting to a request to allegedly falsify documents has urged a Colorado federal court to reject her former employer's bid to dismiss her whistleblower retaliation suit, arguing the company applied the wrong legal standard to her claim....
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