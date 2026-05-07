Wyden Probes Wall Street Firms For Tariff Refund Stakes' Info
By Dylan Moroses ( May 7, 2026, 5:26 PM EDT) -- The top Democratic lawmakers on the Senate Finance Committee sent letters to major Wall Street firms Thursday about their activity in buying the rights to importers' tariff refund interests at a discount following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in February striking down President Donald Trump's emergency tariff regime. ...
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