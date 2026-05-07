Crypto Bill Could Get Senate Banking Markup Next Week

By Aislinn Keely ( May 7, 2026, 9:04 PM EDT) -- A bill to regulate crypto markets known as the Clarity Act could be marked up by the Senate Banking Committee as soon as next week, but lawmakers are still finalizing key provisions that could make or break the voting process, policymakers told attendees of the crypto conference Consensus....
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