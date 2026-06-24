Generic Drugs Do Not Reach Patients Sooner In The EU

By Margaret Kyle ( June 24, 2026, 3:06 PM EDT) -- For the first time in two decades, the European Union landed on the U.S. Trade Representative's Special 301 Report Watch List, released on April 30. The move reflects the U.S.' growing unease over the direction of Europe's innovation and intellectual property policy....
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