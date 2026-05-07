SEC Fines Ex-BigLaw Atty For Insider Trades On Apollo Deal

By Hailey Konnath ( May 7, 2026, 11:42 PM EDT) -- A former Buchalter PC shareholder has agreed to pay $71,625 to settle the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's allegations he purchased stock ahead of Apollo Global Management's $1.5 billion acquisition of Bridge Investment, which the commission said he was representing in an unrelated matter at the time....
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