Block Sets Aside $240M Amid Talks To Settle DOJ Probe

By Jon Hill ( May 8, 2026, 7:55 PM EDT) -- Jack Dorsey's Block Inc. has reserved $240 million as it works to settle a U.S. Department of Justice investigation tied to short-seller allegations that it turned a blind eye to fraud on Cash App, its mobile payment platform, according to an investor filing late Thursday....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.