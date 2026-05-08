Hydroturbine Buyer Said Seller Hid $10M In Liabilities

By Jarek Rutz ( May 8, 2026, 2:12 PM EDT) -- A hydroturbine business and its parent company have sued Wärtsilä in Delaware Chancery Court, saying the company hid or failed to properly account for liabilities before selling American Hydro and then refused to send a postclosing purchase price dispute to an agreed-upon accounting arbiter....
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