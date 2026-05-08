Ann Arbor Schools, Teacher End Age Bias Suit In Michigan
By Susan Smiley ( May 8, 2026, 6:57 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge on Friday announced that a former music teacher and Ann Arbor Public Schools have agreed to dismissal with prejudice of a suit that the teacher filed in 2023 claiming age discrimination....
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