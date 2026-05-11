Bain Unit Accuses Sellers Of Making Secret Deals In TM Suit
By Hayley Fowler ( May 11, 2026, 4:20 PM EDT) -- A Bain Capital subsidiary that manufactures hand and power tools has accused its distributors of making backdoor deals with unauthorized resellers to peddle trademarked products on online marketplaces such as Amazon without approval....
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