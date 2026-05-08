Pro Energy Granted $1.85M Refunds Over Pulled Tax License

By Gina Kim ( May 8, 2026, 8:27 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Friday ruled Pro Energy LLC can recover $1.85 million in refunds from fuel excise taxes it paid despite being registered as an ultimate vendor, which should have allowed it to make tax-free fuel and gas sales to state and local governments....
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