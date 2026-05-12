Makary Out As FDA Commissioner, Trump Says

By Mark Payne ( May 12, 2026, 2:38 PM EDT) -- U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary is departing the agency, President Donald Trump confirmed on Tuesday, bringing to an end a tumultuous, one-year run as one of the nation's top health officials....
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