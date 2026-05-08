Crypto Co. Kraken Files For OCC Trust Charter

By Katryna Perera ( May 8, 2026, 8:22 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken, the first digital bank to hold a Federal Reserve master account, announced Friday it has applied for a national trust company charter with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to establish Payward National Trust Co., which would provide services for digital assets....
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