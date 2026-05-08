SEC's Atkins Mulls Broker, Exchange Rule Tweaks For Crypto

By Aislinn Keely ( May 8, 2026, 8:08 PM EDT) -- U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Paul Atkins on Friday floated a series of potential rulemaking efforts to address how regimes for brokers, exchanges, clearing agencies and other types of regulated functions apply to cryptocurrency software projects that don't fall within traditional categories....
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