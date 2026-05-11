Weil Steers Blackstone On E-Commerce Buy From CVC
By Tom Fish ( May 11, 2026, 12:26 PM BST) -- Blackstone said Monday that it has agreed to acquire a major stake in Greek e-commerce platform Skroutz from CVC Capital Partners to expand its presence in southern Europe and add another digital marketplace stake to its portfolio....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.