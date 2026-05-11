Fed. Circ. Scrutinizes Email Mishap In Decade-Old Wage Fight

By Tom Lotshaw ( May 11, 2026, 10:17 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel questioned Monday whether an email mishap that kept a U.S. Department of Defense employee from timely appealing his furlough was the employee's fault, after the U.S. Supreme Court gave him the green light to continue his 13-year-old fight....
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