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Amgen Late To Raise Double-Taxation Claim, Tax Court Told

By Kat Lucero ( May 11, 2026, 6:09 PM EDT) -- Biotechnology giant Amgen is making a "futile" attempt to raise a purported double-taxation issue for tax years 2016 through 2018 in a pair of transfer pricing cases before the U.S. Tax Court, the federal government said, arguing the disputed years fall outside the court's jurisdiction....

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